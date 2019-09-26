Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 960,251 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 596,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

