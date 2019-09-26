Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERIE traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

