EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:ERM)

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ERM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

