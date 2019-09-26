Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.17

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 41982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.97.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $178,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,126 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.