Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.