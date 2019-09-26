Equitable Trust Co. Sells 285 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

