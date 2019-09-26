Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.95. 177,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.