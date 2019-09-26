Equitable Trust Co. Has $313,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after buying an additional 710,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

