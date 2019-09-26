Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 729,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

