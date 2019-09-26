Enviroleach Technologies (CNSX:ETI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.35

Enviroleach Technologies Inc (CNSX:ETI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 264757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Enviroleach Technologies (CNSX:ETI)

Enviroleach Technologies Inc focuses on developing and marketing hydrometallurgy solutions to the mining and electronic waste sectors in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

