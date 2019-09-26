Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 514,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$182,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,641,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,942,867.40.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

