Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,531,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 736,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,786,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Entergy by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 44,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock worth $8,896,045. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

