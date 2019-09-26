Enerplus Corp to Issue Oct 19 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a oct 19 dividend on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$304.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current year.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.94.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

