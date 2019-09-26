Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

