Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EARN. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

