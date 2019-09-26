Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.24

Shares of Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$7.24 ($5.13) and last traded at A$7.15 ($5.07), with a volume of 42558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.07 ($5.01).

The firm has a market cap of $687.14 million and a P/E ratio of 37.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.71.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (ASX:EOS)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

