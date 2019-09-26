Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 131.8% in September

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,735. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.53.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.60% and a negative net margin of 2,088.28%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

