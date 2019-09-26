EchoLink (EKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $290,333.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $290,333.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.05445211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

