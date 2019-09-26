Eaton Vance Management Sells 741,580 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,580 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $400,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

MRK stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $83.66. 87,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,581. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

