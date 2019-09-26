Eaton Vance Management Sells 42,241 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $157,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.09. 73,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.