Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,837 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $538,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,397. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

