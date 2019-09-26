Eaton Vance Management Has $172.92 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,717 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $172,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after acquiring an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 38.5% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 47,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,285. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

