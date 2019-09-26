Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $192,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.43. 17,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.64. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

