Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Adobe worth $209,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.39. 57,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.25. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

