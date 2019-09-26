Eaton Vance Management Buys 154,206 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,206 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $317,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.