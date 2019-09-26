Eaton Vance Management Acquires 83,618 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $828,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,770. The stock has a market cap of $347.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

