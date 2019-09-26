Eaton Vance Management Acquires 2,701,008 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 108.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701,008 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $235,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,055,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 225,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 157,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 381,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,498. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

