Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

ETN stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

