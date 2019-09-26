E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ELF traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$752.00. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$747.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$773.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$720.05 and a 12-month high of C$830.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$641.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

