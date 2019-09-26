dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, 637,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 429,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

