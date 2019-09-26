Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given “Hold” Rating at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,007. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,279.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

