DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $277,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

