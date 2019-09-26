Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $20,760.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $20,760.00.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.