Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $20,760.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $20,760.00.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

