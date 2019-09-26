DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 192,917 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 28,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.