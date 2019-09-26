Dollarcoin Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $10,269.00 and $1.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,074.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.02666331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00892037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

