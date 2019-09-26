Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DOGZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,710. Dogness International has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

