DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $62,413.00 and $1,026.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00647671 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021473 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003734 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

