Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 200,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,631. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Document Security Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

