Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) to Issue $0.38 — Dividend

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of JPIN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 82,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,373. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

