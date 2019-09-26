Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.32), approximately 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSCV shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424.20.

Discoverie Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.