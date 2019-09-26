Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.32), approximately 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSCV shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424.20.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

