DigitalPrice Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $155,906.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006810 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

