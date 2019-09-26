Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,785. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.