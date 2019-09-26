DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) PT Set at $2.30 by BMO Capital Markets

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been assigned a $2.30 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $2.00 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:DHXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 89,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
DHX Media Company Profile
DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.
