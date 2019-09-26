DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) PT Set at $2.30 by BMO Capital Markets

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been assigned a $2.30 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $2.00 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 89,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,870,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHX Media by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DHX Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

