DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

