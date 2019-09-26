DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Wayfair worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,638,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $272,369,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,702. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $374,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,038,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,460. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

