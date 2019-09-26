DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $172.19 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 3.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.14% of Markel worth $172,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Markel by 190.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel by 40.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,196.20. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,966. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,204.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.25.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,019. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

