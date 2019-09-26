DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $123.29 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $34.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,733.50. The company had a trading volume of 854,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,797.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,845.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,247.84.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

