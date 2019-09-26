DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 1,961,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

