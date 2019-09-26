DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,423,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208,351 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 2.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $144,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fastenal by 99.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,160,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 579,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 62.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,658,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Fastenal by 229.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 392,110 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 75.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 49,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,411. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

