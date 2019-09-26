DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 2.28% of Envestnet worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $57.39. 3,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,535. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $4,158,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,054 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $1,047,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,323 shares in the company, valued at $56,778,078.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,321 shares of company stock worth $11,546,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.